Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,154.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. Veritaseum has a market cap of $44.34 million and $2,154.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.63 or 0.00062609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00702313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00081448 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.