Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 153,826 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,363,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,826 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 1.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $182,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.23. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.69 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

