Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Veracyte by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,014,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.47 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

