Velocys (LON:VLS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Velocys stock opened at GBX 5.49 ($0.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £58.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14. Velocys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.30 ($0.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.89.

Get Velocys alerts:

In related news, insider Henrik Wareborn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.