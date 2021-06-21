Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.84 on Monday, reaching $387.66. The stock had a trading volume of 371,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.72 and a 1 year high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

