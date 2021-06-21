Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 648,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.65. 120,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.