Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $228.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

