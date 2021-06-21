Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 217.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $88.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

