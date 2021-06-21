Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $179.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

