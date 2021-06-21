Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 24,763 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of BioNTech worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $212.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.