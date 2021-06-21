Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $157.97 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

