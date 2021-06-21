Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 707,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 83,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 79.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $265.94 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

