Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 193,540 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.35% of New Mountain Finance worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

