Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 14,801 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $157.97 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.