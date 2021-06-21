Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.