Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.34 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.2% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

