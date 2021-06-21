Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 221,336 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.96% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $3,616,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

