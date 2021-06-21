Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,345 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $114,977,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

