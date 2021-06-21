Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,540 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.35% of New Mountain Finance worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.81 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

