V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.67 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

