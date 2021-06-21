Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Utrust has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $106.06 million and $9.04 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00681820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080757 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

