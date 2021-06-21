USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.72 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $156.16 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

