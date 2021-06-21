Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 3.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 27,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,097,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,646 shares of company stock valued at $482,918 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

