Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report $120.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.60 million and the highest is $121.04 million. Upwork posted sales of $87.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $475.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $487.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $586.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $628.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,390. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

