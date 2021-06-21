Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells $307,017.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. 262,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
