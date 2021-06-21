Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells $307,017.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. 262,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

