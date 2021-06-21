UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 7.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 155,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,658,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIGR shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.78.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

