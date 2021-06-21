Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

UNM stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 21,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

