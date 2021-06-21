Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Universal Health Services worth $409,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.