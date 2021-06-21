Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002 over the last 90 days.

NYSE U opened at $105.02 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.01.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

