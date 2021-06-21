Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

