United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe Purchases 1,617 Shares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe purchased 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,952.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,700.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. 122,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,367. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

