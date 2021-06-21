United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 89.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NYSE UPS traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.39. 82,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,391. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

