United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Gap Up to $36.36

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.36, but opened at $37.35. United Bankshares shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 427 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.