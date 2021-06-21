United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

UBSI stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

