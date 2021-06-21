Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,762.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $179,751.75 and approximately $3,762.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00160305 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,713.67 or 0.99549136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

