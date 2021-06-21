UBS Group AG Has $8.06 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQY opened at $16.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

