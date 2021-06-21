UBS Group AG Has $7.85 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 118,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.