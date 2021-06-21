UBS Group AG Has $7.31 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 237,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 236,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.36 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36.

