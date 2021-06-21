UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Umpqua worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

