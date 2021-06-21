TTC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00057527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.00700830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00081320 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

