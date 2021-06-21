Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGVSF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $23.82 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.