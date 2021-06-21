Truist Boosts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $112.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $96.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

