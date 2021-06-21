Triple Frond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,032,000. Facebook makes up about 5.5% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $934.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

