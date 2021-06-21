TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,504,095.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $187,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock worth $5,468,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

