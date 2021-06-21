TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. TriCo Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $2,442,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $44.83. 3,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,155. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

