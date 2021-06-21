Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.41.

TCW stock opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

