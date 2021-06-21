Tribe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.96 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Tribe has a market capitalization of $155.28 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.40 or 0.00683407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00081134 BTC.

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

