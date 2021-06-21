Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $173.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

