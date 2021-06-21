TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.08. 3,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,769. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
