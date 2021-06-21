TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.08. 3,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,769. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.