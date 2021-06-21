Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $103.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.57 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $397.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Townsquare Media stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 181,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,054. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

